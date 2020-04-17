Three police officers have been injured after their patrol car was rammed in north Belfast early on Friday morning.

A silver Audi A4 car reversed into their vehicle as they patrolled the New Lodge area at about 03:00 BST, pushing their car across the street.

The officers sustained whiplash-type injuries and their car had to be taken off the road for repairs.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested and remain in custody as an investigation continues.

The men were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information about the incident, which happened at the junction of Lepper Street and Spamount Street.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a silver Audi A4 travelling in the area in the early hours of Friday is asked to contact police in Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 327 17/04/20,” a spokesman said.