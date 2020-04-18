Image copyright Getty Images

In these dark times doesn’t it seem strange that the sun continues to shine?

While it encourages us to keep going, it’s also a reminder of just how fragile and temporary some things are.

That’s the cruel juxtaposition of these strange times.

As I write the sky is blue, the air is warm but then my phone flashes that 18 more people in NI have died from coronavirus - that’s 36 people in two days.

It is grim.

I have become obsessed with numbers.

Most journalists have – we know the daily death tally.

We wait with nervous breath at 14:00 BST each day when the figures are published.

Since the first death in NI on 19 March, a further 175 men and women have passed away with the virus.

Numbers, figures, statistics, maps and graphs have never been so important.

In the past 24 hours there has been a considerable jump as NISRA published a breakdown of the fuller picture.

This showed that the total number of deaths by 10 April (157) was 39 higher than had been previously reported by the PHA.

That’s why every single unit is so important – because each represents a life.

We now know how many died in hospital, care home, hospice or at home – that information is as important as the statistic.

Transparency

Some believe this fuller and more accurate picture was only provided after calls for greater transparency over the number of people who are dying in care homes.

Some of those calls came from families who had buried loved ones.

There was a fear older people were being airbrushed out.

Health and government officials repeatedly denied that, insisting care home deaths were being recorded.

While they were, they just weren’t being published or being included in the overall picture – and that wasn’t good enough.

This week Brenda Doherty from County Antrim called for a memorial to remember all those who have died from Covid-19.

Brenda says every death, every name should be written down in a public place and remembered.

Three weeks ago her mum Ruth Burke, 82, was placed in a coffin, the family didn’t get to dress her in her favourite red dress.

Image copyright Getty Image caption There have been calls for a memorial to remember all those who have died from Covid-19

Only 10 people were allowed to attend her funeral.

They didn’t get to kiss her forehead or say goodbye.

Brenda told me that she thinks a lot about the number of days since her mum’s death.

But she also thinks about the months ahead when they can give “our Ruthie” a proper send off.

It is good to think ahead – we are all now ticking off the days until the next three weeks of lockdown are over.

Another few weeks after that could be added on. We just don’t know. We can worry about that later.

Our brains are frazzled, our nerves are too.

But at least we aren’t at the start of this new norm – we are at least halfway through – we’ve already come a long way.