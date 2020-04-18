Image copyright PA Media

A further 17 people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths announced by the PHA is now 193.

Another 148 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,486.

The total death toll is likely to be significantly higher, following the publication of new figures earlier on Friday showing Covid-19 deaths were a third higher than reported.

Across the UK a further 888 people have died, bringing the total to 15,464.

On Friday the Republic of Ireland confirmed its worst day of fatalities after another 44 people died, bringing the total number to 530.

PPE concerns

Earlier, the Royal College of Nursing said nurses should not feel under pressure to work without the recommended personal protective equipment (PPE).

Pat Cullen, the director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said it was "shocking" some nurses were in such a position.

In an online survey by the RCN, 42% of nurses from Northern Ireland who responded said they had to re-use PPE.

Health officials have said they were working hard to build up PPE stocks.

Ms Cullen said: "We all know that nursing staff have been under enormous pressure during this pandemic, however it is shocking to find that nurses are feeling pressurised to work without the protection they need."

The RCN carried out a survey across the UK over the Easter weekend and about 600 of its members in Northern Ireland took part out of a membership of around 16,000.

The survey was open over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 10 April until Monday 13 April.

Of those treating patients in high-risk areas - such as places where patients have, or are suspected of having, coronavirus and are being treated on ventilators - 42% said they were being asked to re-use items marked as single-use by manufacturers.

Almost a quarter reported an immediate lack of face and eye protection.

Across the UK as a whole, 51% of 13,600 respondents said they were being asked to reuse items of PPE marked single-use while 30% said they had an immediate lack of face and eye protection.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been UK protests about the lack of PPE for nursing staff

Ms Cullen added: "This is an anxious and worrying time for staff, and they must have the reassurance that they can do their jobs with all of the equipment necessary.

"Time and time again we have been on record as saying this, and it is disappointing to find that there are still problems.

In a statement earlier this week, the Northern Ireland Department of Health said it was “working hard to build up our PPE stockpiles for the expected second surge later in the year and recently took receipt of 5.5 million items following an announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock”.

Health Minister Robin Swann has also stressed the current global demand for PPE and acknowledged staff concerns on the issue.

On Friday, the department set up an email contact point for health and social care staff to raise PPE concerns.

The email address is Covid19PPE.queries@health-ni.gov.uk.

The department said the account would be checked daily and the anonymity of staff using it will be protected.

Mr Swann said it was "the latest demonstration of just how seriously we are treating staff concerns on PPE".