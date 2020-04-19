Image copyright Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

One further person has died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths announced by the PHA is now 194.

The figure for the past 24 hours is the lowest for a number of weeks.

The total death toll in Northern Ireland is likely to be significantly higher, following the publication of new figures earlier on Friday showing Covid-19 deaths were a third higher than reported.

Another 159 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,645, with a total of 16,490 individuals tested.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Across the UK the number of deaths has increased by 596 in the past 24 hours, with the total now standing at 16,060.

On Saturday, the Republic of Ireland confirmed another 41 people died, bringing the total number to 571.

New figures from there will be released later on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said the government will make a "balanced judgement" when deciding how to relax the coronavirus lockdown.

"The government does not yet have the information to show it would be safe to lift the restrictions," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Mr Gove was also asked about a wide-ranging report in the Sunday Times which criticised the government's response to the outbreak.

The report said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, had missed five meetings of the Cobra emergency committee in the run-up to the outbreak.

Mr Gove said: "He didn't (attend) but then he wouldn't - because most Cobra meetings don't have the prime minister attending them."

He added that it was "grotesque" to portray Mr Johnson "as though not caring about this".