There are 612 confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital across Northern Ireland, according to Department of Health data.

The figures, updated at 14:00 BST on Sunday, show that 2,307 patients treated for the illness in hospitals have been discharged.

There have been 194 deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

However, the overall number is expected to be significantly higher when non-hospital deaths are taken into account.

At the weekend, the department introduced an online dashboard which will be updated daily, featuring information on hospital admissions and discharges, bed occupancy and a breakdown of case and death numbers by age and gender.

'Sufficient ICU beds'

As of Sunday, there were 36 patients who had tested positive for, or were suspected of having, Covid-19 in intensive care units (ICU) across Northern Ireland, with 41 ICU beds available.

In a statement to BBC News NI, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said that under its Covid-19 surge plan, there are additional ICU beds available should they be required.

“At this point in time the number of available ICU beds is sufficient to cope with the demand," the spokesperson added.

There were also 42 non-Covid patients being treated in ICU beds across Northern Ireland.

Based on confirmed data, the dashboard reports that although there are considerably more women (1,525) who have tested positive than men (1,070), there have been more deaths among men (109) than women (84).

Of those who have died, it is known that 112 people were aged over 80.

Seventy-one of them were aged between 60 and 79, and 10 were between the ages of 40 and 59.

The age of one of those who died is not known.