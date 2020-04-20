A man in his 20s has been beaten with baseball bats in a paramilitary-style attack in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

He was approached by a group of men with their faces covered as he was walking in the Glenvara Drive area of the town between 19:30 and 20:00 BST on Sunday.

He suffered injuries to his legs and arms, police said.

The man was brought to hospital after making his way to a nearby property.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was a "brutal attack for which there is no justification".

"There is no place for attacks such as this in our society," said Det Insp McKenna.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, we are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack and I want to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to pick up the phone and tell us what you know."