Image caption Nurse Denise Kelly said workers are "petrified" of bringing the virus home to their families.

A nurse from Northern Ireland said she feels frontline staff are being treated "nearly like lepers" over their role in the battle against coronavirus.

Denise Kelly told the BBC that colleagues and their families were the victims of abuse.

She also said frontline healthcare staff were "being used like cannon fodder" over the lack of PPE.

Ms Kelly said workers were "petrified" of bringing the virus home to their families.

Speaking as she came off night shift, she said: “I have a 12-year-old daughter called Ciara, unfortunately she has had people referring to her as 'ci-rona-virus' because her mum’s a nurse."

"We are being viewed nearly as lepers," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"Not just us as frontline workers but our children too, and our families.

"It is causing a lot of tensions."

Referring to reports that one retail outlet warned about NHS workers touching items, she said: "There is a fear of people distancing away from us."

Her comments come after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found that half of nurses surveyed were being asked to reuse PPE.

Ms Kelly said the figures were “harrowing” but that she had been reassured that the RCN had written to the ministers over the issue.

The RCN wrote to the Department of Health after Public Health England said where there are acute shortages and it is safe to do so, it approves the sessional and reuse of PPE.

'Devastating'

Ms Kelly said that her job was currently "challenging".

“It is coming in really not knowing what we have ahead of us for the night, knowing that there are critically ill and very sick patients," she said.

She spoke to the programme after a busy night shift and said it had been “quite distressing”.

“We had a number of patients who passed with us last night and it was devastating having to make those calls to families to let them know and very emotional for us as staff as well," she said.

Image copyright Getty Image caption The RCN says nurses are having to re-use PPE marked for single-use

“We made sure that nobody died on their own,” she added.

Current guidelines mean that family members are not permitted to visit dying relatives in NI as it presents "too significant a risk", however the health minister has said this will be reviewed.

“We were there holding their hands, giving that safe, compassionate care. But that has a massive emotional effect on both staff and obviously on the families," she said.

“If people could see what we see they would be adhering to their social distancing and the message we are trying to put out there,” she added.

She said she welcomed the strategy announced by Mr Swann on ways to deal with physical and psychological effects.

“At the end of the day, I am a human being. We are as petrified as everybody else in the general public. We have families too. We don’t want to be bringing this home to our families," she said.

"Or more importantly, we don’t want to be giving this to other sick patients who are in the hospital with us."

On Friday, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland set up an email contact point for health and social care staff to raise PPE concerns.

The email address is Covid-19PPE.queries@health-ni.gov.uk.

The department said the account would be checked daily and the anonymity of staff using it will be protected.

Mr Swann said it was "the latest demonstration of just how seriously we are treating staff concerns on PPE".