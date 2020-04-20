Fire crews tackle large gorse fire in County Tyrone
- 20 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire-fighters are battling a large gorse fire in County Tyrone.
A number of fire engines and water tankers are at the scene of the fire in Coalisland, in bogland close to the Derrytresk Gaelic football ground.
Dry ground and strong winds are hampering their efforts and smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a number of fires in the area over the past few days.
Firefighters are at the scene of a gorsefire close to Derrytresk GAA club. @BBCNewsNI @NIFRSOFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/N60mwgpACB— Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) April 20, 2020
End of Twitter post by @DarranMarshall
On Wednesday, seven fire engines and 56 fire-fighters attended a gorse fire at Barony Road, Mountfield, Omagh.