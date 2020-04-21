Image copyright PA Media

NI's unemployment rate increased slightly in the three months to February, according to figures for the period before the coronavirus lockdown hit the economy.

Latest data indicates the rate rose to 2.5% - up 0.2 percentage points.

The employment rate fell slightly but remained close to a record high at 72.5%.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the Covid-19 economic impact is not reflected.

Paul McFlynn, of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri), said this is going to be "the point from which we mark the impact of Covid-19".

"It is somewhat comforting that the Northern Ireland labour market appears to be in a fairly good position in terms of the baseline unemployment rate, but we can expect significant change in next month's figures unlike anything we have seen before."