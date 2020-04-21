Image copyright Getty Images

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has called for cemeteries across Northern Ireland to be reopened on a "controlled basis".

Cemeteries were closed when the lockdown was announced by the Stormont executive last month.

While they are operated by councils, the executive holds the legal power to decide when they should reopen.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party believes it is possible to allow people to access cemeteries safely.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show, Sir Jeffrey said it was "about making balanced judgements".

'Price we must pay'

"We believe it is possible to do this safely, to put in place measures that will protect people and at the same time enable them, if they need to, to visit their loved ones," he added.

However Sinn Féin junior minister Declan Kearney told the assembly his party does not support the move.

"I and executive colleagues understand how difficult it is that members of our families, friends and community are being denied solace which moments of reflection at gravesides can provide, but that is the price we must pay.

"We have not beaten Covid-19. No other interest can take primacy over our public health."

Image caption Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party believes it is possible to reopen cemeteries safely

The Alliance Party said that while it had sympathy with those wished to visit the grave of a loved one, it was "important we maintain the stay-at-home guidelines until the lockdown guidelines are relaxed".

Sir Jeffrey said he believed a system could be put in place in order for people to visit cemeteries without putting themselves and others at risk.

He suggested a one-way system could be set up, or that opening hours should be reduced and that social distancing measures should be strictly adhered to.

"We allow people to go out to the supermarket, where they queue up," he added.

Sources told the Nolan Show that the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has also called for the cemeteries to reopen.

SDLP assembly member Colin McGrath said he supported the current restrictions.

"To cause loved ones to die alone and then restrict who can attend a burial and not let family visit the graveyard is cruel - but it is necessary to stop the spread of the disease," he said.

"That will save lives."