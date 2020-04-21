Image copyright Getty Images

A senior doctor has said attendances at emergency departments have fallen by more than a half since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

Dr Seamus O'Reilly, Northern Trust medical director, said it was "concerning for us as clinicians" to see such a drop in number.

"We are seeing a 50% to 60% drop in attendances," Dr O'Reilly said.

The clinician said there are many who "should be" attending hospitals that are not.

Hospital anxiety

The medical director said he believes people are "frightened" to attend, or falsely believe they will be "a burden" on the health service.

"There is quite a bit of anxiety that if you come to the hospital first and foremost will you catch Covid-19?" he explained.

Dr O'Reilly reassured the public that every emergency department has its separated Covid and non-Covid areas and patients will be allocated accordingly based on their symptoms.

"We are taking all appropriate steps to minimise the risk," he said.

'Too late'

Dr O'Reilly also said people may not be attending because they falsely believe hospitals are "under such pressure they don't want to add to that burden".

The clinician explained that hospitals are there to treat you, other diseases and injuries will continue during the pandemic and people should always seek medical help when needed.

The medical director also has seen some people seeking treatment when it is "too late".

"People, who may have had symptoms five-six days previously, are presenting late when it is too late to prevent the damage on their heart or brains from heart attacks or strokes."

Dr O'Reilly said this is the current picture in Northern Ireland, but he believes this is "mirrored across the UK".