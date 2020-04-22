Coronavirus: Almost 300 cases in NI's care homes
- 22 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
There are almost 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in nursing and residential care homes across Northern Ireland, the latest official figures show.
Provisional data from the Public Health Agency (PHA) puts the figure at 297, as of 20 April.
Fifty-six care homes in Northern Ireland have now been affected by Covid-19.
That is according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.
More to follow