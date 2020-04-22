Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: Almost 300 cases in NI's care homes

  • 22 April 2020
Related Topics
Care home hands Image copyright Getty Images

There are almost 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus in nursing and residential care homes across Northern Ireland, the latest official figures show.

Provisional data from the Public Health Agency (PHA) puts the figure at 297, as of 20 April.

Fifty-six care homes in Northern Ireland have now been affected by Covid-19.

That is according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.

More to follow

Related Topics