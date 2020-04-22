Historian Jonathan Bardon dies aged 78

Tributes have been paid to historian Jonathan Bardon, who has died aged 78.

Mr Bardon had been suffering from a lung condition.

The Dublin-born historian had formerly been a teacher at Orangefield Secondary School in Belfast and presented a number of BBC Radio Ulster shows, including A Short History Of Ireland.

The Linen Hall Library, where Mr Bardon was a patron and a member since the 1960s, said he would be "greatly missed".

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said he was a family friend whose books were "essential reading for anyone who wants to understand the history of this island, and a life-long influence on my own thinking".

Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle tweeted that she was "greatly saddened to learn of the death of the distinguished Belfast historian Jonathan Bardon, who wrote with such distinction on the city".

