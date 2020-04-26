Image copyright Getty Images

Retired teacher Deirdre McStay always told her twin daughters their hard work for their AS-levels would not go to waste.

But that was before coronavirus played havoc with the schools exam schedule.

AS-level results in Northern Ireland normally make up 40% of a final A-level (A2) mark.

That will not happen for current Year 13 pupils due to changes announced following the closure of schools as a result of Covid-19.

More than 36,000 AS-level entries were made with Northern Ireland exam board CCEA.

AS grades will still be awarded in 2020, but will not count towards A-level marks in 2021.

The grades may still be used for pupils to progress to further education courses.

Image copyright McStay family Image caption Deirdre McStay with her twin daughters Catherine and Maria

A Department of Education spokesperson said "there was no perfect solution" but there was agreement that these options "were in the best interests of the young people".

Making the announcement, Education Minister Peter Weir said "extraordinary circumstances have necessitated the introduction of new arrangements".

"I am confident that the measures I have announced today will enable our young people to continue on their journey through life despite the disruption created by the Covid-19 outbreak," he added.

But Mrs McStay, from Strangford, County Down, said she feared Year 13 AS-level students, like her twin daughters Catherine and Maria, would be "hardest hit" by exam changes.

She said the issue was so "confused and complex" that the reality of the announcement made by the minister was only beginning to dawn.

Two choices for Year 13 AS-level students due to complete A-levels in 2021:

They may sit only the A2 exams and their AS grades will be calculated retrospectively based on how they perform in A2 tests.

They may chose to sit AS exams in 2021 alongside A2 exams and will be awarded the highest mark from either the 2020 calculated grade or the actual score they achieve in the exams.

Source: CCEA

Mrs McStay said she had always assured her daughters their hard work towards their AS-levels would pay off and said it was "distressing it now appeared wasted".

"They worked long hours and through illness to do the best they could with their coursework," she said.

"I often told them they were not wasting their time but now they will not have achieved 40% of their final result - everything they did for their AS-levels is essentially worth very little, once they move to their A-level year."

Sonja Laurenson, from Belfast, said it was unfair AS-level students had been told to "almost drop their studies".

She said she was "completely blindsided" by the fact her son would not be allowed to sit his exams, despite his hard work.

"I am not asking for higher protected grades, I am asking that my son is tested on the stuff he has already learned and not to have to try to juggle that for another year," she said.

"It feels like the throw of a dice - will we just scrap all that learning or return to it after a year's gap next summer and sit an exam?"

'Huge confusion'

But Esther Colacio-McAlister, from Carryduff, County Down, whose son is doing AS-levels, believes it would have been fairer if pupils in Northern Ireland had the option of an autumn exam, like their counterparts in England.

Image copyright Esther Colacio-McAlister Image caption Esther Colacio-McAlister said there was "huge confusion" around the plans

She said there was "huge confusion" around the plans, which she feared would have the greatest impact on AS-level students.

"He will get predicted grades that don't count and I don't understand why," she said.

"You should not expect a child to take all their exams in one summer. It's too much pressure."

Madeline Friel, from Portglenone, County Antrim, said she was concerned by the impact of the changes on her Year 13 son Ben who needs a top grade in Irish to fulfil his ambition of being an Irish teacher.

"He either has to gamble everything on a final exam next summer or double his workload to sit both, which puts him under incredible pressure," she said.

"The AS grade as suggested doesn't mean anything as it doesn't count.

Image copyright Friel family Image caption Madeline Friel is concerned about the impact the changes on her son Ben who is an AS-level student

"These are the children who will have to return to school for their second year of study, potentially scarred by what has just happened.

"There is something seriously wrong with that."

Robert Wilson, Northern Ireland regional officer of the Association of School and College Leaders, said they understood the disappointment of AS-level students but said they could be reassured "their work would not go to waste" as it contributed to their overall learning for their subject.

"This situation is clearly far from being ideal but it is forced upon us in extreme circumstances, and we are confident the system being used this year is as fair as it can be," he said.

The exams body CCEA said students "should be reassured that grades awarded will have equal status to any other year".

CCEA is to consult publicly on how result appeals could be made "in the next few weeks".