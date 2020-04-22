North Belfast: Man arrested after sudden death of woman
- 22 April 2020
A 28-year-old man has been arrested following the sudden death of a woman in north Belfast.
Police said the woman died in the early hours of Wednesday.
An investigation is under way and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
The PSNI did not release any more details.