Broadcaster Connor Phillips has been announced as the presenter of a new BBC Radio Ulster mid-morning show.

The County Armagh native promises to give listeners his own take on what's happening in the world with the weekday show, which will start under lockdown conditions.

He promises it will be fun and maybe even a bit unpredictable.

The mid-morning show was hosted by Stephen Clements from September 2019, until his sudden death in January 2020.

Emma Dunseith, senior head of content production BBC Northern Ireland, said it would be poignant when Connor stepped into the time slot occupied by Stephen, who she said would not be forgotten.

She said Stephen was "still very much in our hearts as we look forward to this new chapter with Connor".

"On one hand, Connor will put our listeners at ease with his relaxed style and genuine interest in people," she said.

"On the other, Connor possesses that knack to light up the airwaves with amusing unpredictability, so you never know where a morning might lead."

Give listeners respite

Connor will join Radio Ulster from the BBC in Manchester where he presented a weekend phone-in show.

He is also a familiar face on TV where he has presented BBC Sport on BBC News Channel and hosted NI Trending with his wife Holly Hamilton for BBC Northern Ireland.

Connor said he was often asked in England what he missed about home.

"Of course there are friends and family and the ability to get a good pint - but I have always said the same thing: 'I miss the listeners who interact with radio'," he said.

"There is no audience like it and I cannot wait to experience that again."

He said he had grown up listening to the mid-morning show when it was presented by Gerry Anderson and said Stephen Clements was "a voice that we miss every day".

"It's a very hard time for some people across the world at the minute, but my aim will be to try and give our listeners some respite from their daily challenges and bring an unpredictable smile to faces - with some devilment thrown in for good measure," he said.

The Connor Phillips Show will start on BBC Radio Ulster on Monday 4 May.