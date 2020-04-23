Image copyright PAcemaker

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in south Belfast.

Thirty-nine-year-old Emma Jane McParland died after she was stabbed at a flat on Haywood Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Her son, Jordan Kennedy, 21, of Haywood Avenue, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court via a video-link from a police station on Thursday.

He spoke briefly to confirm that he understood the single charge of murder and was remanded into custody.

The senior investigating officer said he could connect Mr Kennedy to the alleged offence.

No further details were disclosed, and defence solicitor did not question the detective during the hearing, but confirmed his client was not seeking bail.