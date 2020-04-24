Image copyright Pacemaker

The PSNI has welcomed the NI Executive’s decision to amend lockdown laws, bringing more clarity around the issue of travelling for exercise.

The exact changes to the legislation have not yet been published.

However, in a statement the executive said “a drive to a safe space or facility would be permitted".

It added that “taking a long drive to a beach, or resort where numbers of people may gather is unlikely to be regarded as reasonable".

Two weeks ago, the PSNI said its legal advice was that any journey to a location to take exercise was a breach of the rules.

Commander's approval needed

But it was accused of misinterpreting the legislation.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “We said in our statement earlier this week that greater clarity in the regulations would have undoubtedly made our job easier to police this current health crisis.

“Therefore we welcome the announcement and the clarity that the change to the regulations will bring to the public and police officers alike.”

He said a PSNI policy whereby officers have to seek a commander’s approval to issue any more penalty fines would remain in place until the changes “bedded in".

Figures released by the police revealed they have issued 358 fines since 30 March.

The highest number have been in Belfast (89), followed by Derry and Strabane (52) and Newry, Mourne and Down (50).