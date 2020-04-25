Image copyright NCA Image caption Cocaine with a street value of £3m was seized by police and Border Force officers

Two men have been charged after police found cocaine with a street value of about £3m inside a lorry at Dover.

Gary Sloan, 50, from Magheralin, County Armagh, and Jason Bunce, 57, of Kingswood, Kent, are charged with conspiracy to import Class A drugs.

They will appear at Canterbury Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

National Crime Agency (NCA) and Border Force officers found 36kg of cocaine inside what is believed to be a purpose-built hide in a truck.

The lorry arrived in Dover from France at 22:00 BST on Thursday, the NCA said.

Another man, aged 40, from River, near Dover, was detained at a haulage yard in the town, also on suspicion of conspiring to import class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

As part of the investigation, the Police Service of Northern Ireland was involved in searching properties in County Londonderry and County Armagh.