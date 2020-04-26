Cloughey death investigated by police
- 26 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the death of a man in Cloughey, County Down, on Saturday morning.
Officers said they found the 28-year-old lying in the car park of an apartment building in the village's Main Street at about 11:15 BST.
He died at the scene. As officers were present at the man's death, the Police Ombudsman's Office has been informed.
Police said they were responding to a report of a "concern for safety" from a member of the public.