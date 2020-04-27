The reality of a 100th birthday in lockdown

Image caption Masked staff delivered Bobby's birthday cards while his family sang Happy Birthday from outside the home

A 100th birthday is cause for major celebrations.

However, when you turn 100 during a pandemic, those celebrations look quite different.

There's not the big party that was planned for Bobby Strain from Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Instead, care home staff delivered his cake wearing masks and visors while his family sang Happy Birthday a few steps away - outside the care home building.

Mr Strain's daughter, Evelyn Carson, said they did their best to mark her dad's centenary despite the precautions over coronavirus.

"I feel quite sad because he wants us to come in, he doesn't think we should all be outside but we're still happy for him that he's healthy and has reached 100," she told BBC News NI.

"He's been looking forward to this for so long and it seems such a shame that he can't enjoy it but when all this is done, hopefully we'll have our celebration. It doesn't matter how long it takes."

Queen's card and a letter from a legend

Inside the care home, Mr Strain blew out the candles on the cake carried in by his carers. The table in front of him was full of cards.

Image caption Family members watched from outside as Bobby blows out his candles

"I didn't ask for presents but mostly people sent cards and that was all I wanted, to know that they're there," said Mr Strain.

Alongside all the best wishes, Mr Strain received his card from the Queen, and a personal message from football legend Pat Jennings.

And the lively centenarian had some thoughts about reaching such a grand age during a pandemic.

Mr Strain said being 100 felt no different to being 99, and when asked what he's looking forward to when the coronavirus lockdown is over, he said: "One-hundred-and-one!"

And what was his number-one tip for those aspiring to reach his mile-stone age?

"Avoid vegetables!"