Image copyright Getty Images

A long-awaited bill strengthening Northern Ireland's domestic abuse laws will be debated in the assembly later.

Convictions for the most serious domestic abuse offences will carry a penalty of up to 14 years in jail.

Since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown last month, the PSNI said calls for help with domestic abuse incidents had increased.

The legislation will also make a form of bullying, known as coercive control, an offence in NI for the first time.

Coercive control includes psychological, emotional or financial abuse and non-violent intimidation.

It has been a crime in England and Wales since 2015, but Northern Ireland has lagged behind as the legislation fell when the assembly collapsed in January 2017.

In 2019, the UK government said it would pass a domestic abuse bill that would also apply to Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Getty Images

But after the power-sharing institutions were restored at Stormont earlier this year, Justice Minister Naomi Long said one of her main priorities was to bring more comprehensive legislation through the Northern Ireland Assembly as quickly as possible.

Longer sentences

The bill means domestic abuse offences in Northern Ireland will no longer be limited to physically violent behaviour.

The effect that domestic abuse can have on children is also reflected in the legislation, with enhanced sentences possible in cases where:

The victim in a relationship is aged under 18

Where a child sees, hears or is present during an incident of abuse

Where a child is used to abuse a victim

The bill will not extend to stalking, but the Department of Justice previously said a separate piece of legislation to cover that issue would be drafted at a later stage.

There have been calls for the bill to include provision for a domestic abuse commissioner for Northern Ireland, but the minister has previously ruled this out.

Examples of coercive control:

Being stopped from working or going to school/college/university

Having money taken away or controlled

Being isolated from friends and family

Having access to food, drinks and day-to-day products restricted

Having their social media accounts monitored or controlled

Being told what they should wear

Being threatened with violence if they do not behave in a certain way

Having threats made to loved ones or pets

Read more from BBC Newsbeat: How to tell if your partner's controlling you

Between July 2018 and June 2019, there were 16,575 domestic abuse crimes recorded in Northern Ireland - the highest since records began in 2004/05.

Last month, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he also recognised the risk of increased domestic abuse incidents during the coronavirus pandemic.

"So far, fortunately, it's not a dramatic increase, but we are monitoring all sorts of different crime and incident levels every day," he said.

"As people frankly spend more and more time together, we're acutely aware of the risk and the need to protect vulnerable people."

The domestic abuse bill will be debated by assembly members for the first time on Tuesday, but it will still face several further stages of scrutiny before it becomes law.

It is thought it could take until next spring before the legislation becomes law and an implementation period will then be needed before it becomes fully operational.