Minute's silence observed across Northern Ireland

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Staff at Belfast's Mater Hospital observe the minute's silence on Tuesday

The public have joined politicians and hospital workers in observing a minute's silence to remember the key workers who have died with coronavirus.

More than 100 healthcare staff have died with the virus across the UK, as have many transport and other key workers.

Across Northern Ireland, people stopped their daily routine to reflect on the lives lost.

In the assembly chamber, MLAs halted business to observe the silence.

The first and deputy first ministers were both at South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon where they stood with staff outside.

The son of a doctor who died in London has called on the government to issue a public apology for issues with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Image caption Staff at Altnagelvin in Londonderry gathered to remember colleagues across the UK

In Northern Ireland, 309 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health, although it is understood no health workers here have died with the virus.

Those figures cover mainly hospital deaths and are expected to rise once deaths in care homes and in the community are taken into account.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PSNI and Department of Health issued a joint statement expressing "deep concern" that the the lockdown regulations were being undermined by an ongoing debate on the issue of people travelling by car for exercise.

They said it could encourage some people to ignore health advice "with potentially devastating consequences".

Their overriding priority was the protection of life, they said, adding that the regulations were never going to cover all aspects of behaviour.