Image caption Farmers have returned to bid on livestock at Markethill

Northern Ireland’s livestock marts have started to reopen after they closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The mart at Markethill, County Armagh, was the first to reopen on Tuesday.

Farmers selling animals were asked to drop their stock off and leave.

Buyers were assigned spots two metres apart in the sale ring and were also supplied with gloves and hand gel.

Individual pens, which would have been shared, were also given to buyers.

Sales were conducted, conditional to the seller accepting the price bid for their animals.

Auctioneer Hampton Hewitt said it was likely that this would be the “new normal” for the time being.

Image caption The mart floor was marked for farmers to adhere to social distancing

Marts closed weeks ago following concerns about farmers adhering to social distancing rules.

Mr Hewitt said he believed the closure had reinforced the seriousness of the situation in rural communities.

He said in the intervening weeks people had become more used to distancing rules and he anticipated few problems.

The reopening was a welcome relief for Mullaghbawn couple Oliver and Fiona McCann.

“We can’t sell our stock, we still have payments to make. We have to live and this is our only income,” said Fiona.

“Every day is costing money and there’s no money coming in,” her husband said.

Image caption Farmers were asked to deliver their stock then leave the mart

In recent weeks, farmers selling livestock have had to rely on online sales or selling direct to the meat factories.

But direct sales has meant reduced competition on price.

It’s hoped that the resumption of the marts with multiple bidders, potentially interested in each animal, will improve returns.

Other marts are expected to reopen in the days ahead following the adoption of new protocols agreed with the authorities.

These include limiting attendees to buyers only, the closure of mart canteens and the strict enforcement of social distancing rules.

Before Tuesday’s sale got under way, farmers observed the minute's silence for healthcare workers.