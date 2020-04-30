Image copyright Getty Images

A joint UK and EU committee focused on how to implement the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal will hold its first meeting on Thursday.

The specialised committee is made up of government officials rather than politicians.

The UK delegation includes senior Stormont official, Andrew McCormick.

The Brexit deal, which was agreed in October, treats Northern Ireland differently from other parts of the UK.

At the end of the transition period on 31 December, Northern Ireland will continue to follow EU rules on agricultural and manufactured goods, while the rest of the UK will not.

Additionally, the whole of the UK will leave the EU's customs union but Northern Ireland will continue to enforce the EU's customs code at its ports.

This will mean some new checks and processes for goods coming into Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK and probably some new administration for goods going the other way.

The UK and EU now have to agree the nature and extent of those checks.

The committee is expected to do much of the work on this issue.

The EU is concerned that the UK is not moving quickly enough to prepare for new checks.

Last week, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said: "We need clear evidence that the UK is advancing with the introduction of the agreed customs procedures for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

"We need clear evidence that the UK will be able to carry out all necessary sanitary and phyto-sanitary controls, as well as other regulatory checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from outside the EU as of January 2021, in eight months' time."

The two sides have already clashed on the issue of whether EU officials should have permanent premises in Belfast from where they could oversee the implementation of the deal.

Senior UK minister Michael Gove said this would amount to a "mini embassy" and there was no need for it.

Also on Thursday, the House of Commons NI Affairs Committee will have its first hearings at an inquiry into the Northern Ireland Brexit deal.

It is looking at the potential economic effects, particularly on trade with the rest of the UK.

It will hear from business leaders, a senior local government official and a customs expert.