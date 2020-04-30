Image copyright Derick Hudson

Two major business groups have written to the governments in Dublin and Belfast to urge co-ordination in the recovery from coronavirus.

The CBI and its Irish equivalent, Ibec, have said an economic reboot will need "the highest level of co-operation, co-ordination and joined-up thinking".

They highlight the nature of integrated supply chains across the border and the Irish Sea.

The letter stops short of calling for a synchronised exit from the lockdown.

There have been political differences at Stormont on the level to which an all-island approach should be taken to coronavirus.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said an all-island approach to public health is practical.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the decision to exit the lockdown will take account of the all-island situation, but will be based on "the science that is applicable to Northern Ireland".

Image copyright Getty Images

'Parallel conversations'

The CBI/Ibec letter says it is in everyone's interests to have experts on both sides of the border regularly communicating on their respective plans for economic revival and recovery, including for all-island business and cross-border employment.

They also recommend that "it would be helpful and worthwhile for parallel conversations to take place between the two islands, with the North South Ministerial Council, along with the British-Irish Council, providing appropriate formal frameworks for such discussions".