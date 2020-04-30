Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A device exploded outside Londonderry court in January 2019

The Army’s bomb disposal squad has remarked upon the “growing sophistication” of dissident republican devices, according to a security report for the government.

The team was involved in 229 call-outs in Northern Ireland in the 12 months up to July 2019.

That is an increase from 198 on the previous year.

The majority of incidents (144) involved dealing with finds of munitions.

During the period covered by the report, the New IRA and Continuity IRA were involved in attacks across Northern Ireland.

A device exploded outside Londonderry court in January 2019, while last July booby trap devices were discovered and defused in Craigavon and under a police officer’s car in east Belfast.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The device found in Craigavon in July 2019

The report for the Northern Ireland Office is conducted annually by David Seymour, the independent reviewer of justice and security issues.

His report notes that army bomb disposal teams are “concerned activity is ‘ramping up'" and the "devices with which they have to deal show signs of a growing sophistication.”

The PSNI has also previously remarked on technical improvements to more recent dissident bombs.

The security service MI5 has the lead intelligence role in countering the threat, which is classed as “severe” in Northern Ireland, meaning attacks remain “highly likely.”

The report states that during the 12 months in question there were 170 “disruptive actions” against dissident groups, including arrests, charges and seizures of items.