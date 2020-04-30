North Belfast: Man is injured in shooting
- 30 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in an attack in north Belfast.
Police said that they received a report of an incident at Lepper Street about 21:45 BST on Thursday.
The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said that residents would be "disgusted and fearful" following the attack.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.