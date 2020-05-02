Image copyright Stephen Davison/PSNI/PA Wire Image caption Not everyone is heeding the message

Things are starting to loosen... and not in a good way.

From the shoppers brushing by too closely, to the increasing number of cars on the road and the arguments emerging against keeping Northern Ireland in lockdown.

As the death toll continues to rise, so has the volume around the debate on lifting restrictions.

So what's changed? Well, actually very little.

Twice this week my system got a jolt - when 20 more deaths were reported on Tuesday and then when a consultant said coronavirus "remains unchanged and is still a killer".

Of course it is. It is not the virus that's waned but our tolerance of the restrictions around it.

It may seem obvious but some people still need reminding.

Testimonies

Sean McGovern leads the emergency department at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

His testimony of being a Covid survivor, with coughing spasms that burst blood vessels and lasted an hour, made people stop and think.

Image caption Ignatius and Mary O'Connell died earlier this month

As did the story of married couple Ignatius and Mary O'Connell, from north Belfast, who died within three days of each other. Their daughter's testimony was heartbreaking.

As we enter the sixth week of this new normal, it's fair to admit that we want a taste of the old ways - attending church, the hairdressers, the pub, buying clothes, going to work and, yes, even going to garden centres.

We desperately want to dip our toes into life again; the problem is however once we dip we'll soon want a full dunk.

The public needs direction, clear communication and an explanation as to why we need to stay on course.

'Gaps and losses'

This week, however, the message was mixed and now's not the time for dilution. The public want and deserve information.

From the start there has been a problem with the Covid-19 statistics.

Initially the Public Health Agency was in charge, then Nisra (Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency) began issuing weekly figures.

The Department of Heath produced a statistical dashboard, but it broke down after just two days.

It affected how numbers were being reported, so much so that the health minister stepped in to order a review.

And it's not just journalists being critical - on Thursday, the UK Statistics Authority reprimanded the Department of Health for "gaps and losses" in its data.

It said a news release on a departmental website and Twitter were "not sufficient".

It also said information should be released in "a transparent, easily accessible and orderly way".

Image copyright Department of Health Image caption The homepage of the new dashboard looks like this

Releasing this information is almost as critical as carrying out more testing, tracing and tracking, as it allows the experts to keep up with the virus and shape its journey, so that, in time, we can get ahead of it.

While the minister answered questions about the dashboard breakdown, the public was never provided with a full and detailed explanation as to what went wrong.

On Friday afternoon, the department published a new Covid-19 dashboard.

We are all aware that this is a hugely difficult issue for government at all levels to deal with.

But if ever there was a time for complete transparency, surely it is now.