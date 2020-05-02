Image copyright PSNI Image caption Paul Smyth's body lay undiscovered for more than 48 hours, police say

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Paul Smyth in Lisburn.

Police said he has been charged with encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.

He will appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on 28 May.

Mr Smyth, 50, was found covered in blood by a female friend in the living room of his house in Coulson Avenue on 21 June 2019. He had been shot.