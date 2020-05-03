Image copyright Getty Images

Queen's University Belfast (QUB) will not hold graduation ceremonies on its campus this summer.

The university emailed students at the weekend to tell them it will hold "virtual" ceremonies for students due to graduate instead.

Ulster University (UU) had previously told its students it would not hold graduation events in June and July.

Both universities closed their campuses to all but key staff in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exams and assessments at the end of the academic year are due to take place online.

In an email to students due to graduate, QUB said they would still receive their degree parchment.

Image caption UU is looking at options to hold ceremonies later in the year

"Unfortunately, it will not be possible to hold the normal physical graduation ceremony on campus as this involves large numbers of people in close proximity," it said.

"This will be replaced in the short term by virtual graduation ceremonies."

"We will then hold a celebratory event for you in the future when it is safe to do so, when you can enjoy the company of your families, friends and peers and reflect on your achievements."

Ulster University has also said that students due to graduate would receive degrees this summer and it is looking at options to hold ceremonies later in the year if it is possible to do so.

Student concerns

The National Union of Students in Northern Ireland (NUS-USI) has, though, expressed concerns about some students not having access to adequate online facilities to study or sit assessments.

The union has called for universities and the Northern Ireland Executive to allow students to retake this academic year at no extra cost and to have their fees reimbursed.