Image copyright Reuters

The leaders of four political parties in Northern Ireland which supported Britain staying in the EU have been told any permanent EU presence in Northern Ireland is unnecessary.

Michael Gove responded to a letter from the four parties on behalf of the prime minister.

Earlier in the week he told MPs the EU did not need a "mini embassy" in Belfast after the Brexit transition period.

His letter re-iterates that position.

At the start of April the leaders of Alliance, the Green Party, the SDLP and Sinn Féin wrote to Boris Johnson saying they "felt strongly" that an EU office in Belfast "is necessary"

They said EU experts should be based in Belfast in order to liaise with the British government and the Northern Ireland Executive".

Mr Gove's letter is dated 27 April, the same day he made his comments to MPs.

It states: "Our position remains that the UK cannot agree to the permanent EU presence based in Belfast."

Mr Gove, the cabinet office minister, said the government would facilitate, as necessary, ad hoc visits by EU officials, but it did not accept an "EU delegation office in Belfast, or indeed any other permanent EU presence in Northern Ireland" was required.

Image caption The European Commission Office in Belfast closed earlier this year

'Futile games'

After Mr Gove made similar comments at the European Union committee, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said the government was "playing futile games" over its opposition to the EU office.

The comments were made by the cabinet office minister after the EU said it wanted a technical base in Northern Ireland.

The transition, sometimes called the implementation period, is due to last until 31 December.

During this period, the UK will remain in both the EU customs union and single market.