A 26-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed during an attack by three men in west Belfast.

The man was stabbed in the abdomen during the incident, which happened in the Woodbourne Crescent area at approximately 17:00 BST on Saturday.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was released on police bail.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident.