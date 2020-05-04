Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The video was shared on social media platforms on Saturday

Police have started an investigation after a video which appears to involve Shankill bomber Sean Kelly emerged.

The video appears to show Kelly being restrained by others after an incident at a shopping centre.

Kelly was convicted of the 1993 IRA bombing of a Shankill Road fish shop in which nine civilians died. He was given nine life sentences for his role in the bombing.

However, he was released in July 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

'Not clear'

On Sunday Justice Minister Naomi Long said she had referred the video to the PSNI.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sean Kelly was convicted of murdering nine people in the October 1993 bombing at Frizzell's fish shop on Belfast's Shankill Road

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Monday, she said an investigation was "appropriate because the context, time and when it was filmed is not clear from the tweet".

"But what is clear is that there was a violent altercation and I think it is important the police look into it and try to work out what happened and when," she added.

In a statement issued after the video emerged, the Shankill Families group called for the Northern Ireland secretary to revoke Kelly's licence and return him to prison.

A PSNI spokesman said they were "aware of a video posted on a social media platform on Saturday".

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced," he added.