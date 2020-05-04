Image copyright Reuters Image caption A queue demonstrating social distancing outside a butchers in Londonderry

The Northern Ireland Executive is meeting for the first of a series of discussions about how and when Covid-19 lockdown restrictions should be eased.

On Friday, the government in the Republic of Ireland announced a timeframe for lifting restrictions, starting 18 May.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said any plan for Northern Ireland would also need to be phased.

The executive must review the NI coronavirus laws by this Saturday.

The regulations initially took effect on 28 March, and have already been extended once by the executive.

Ministers have previously warned that while they want to publish a plan setting out how to ease the lockdown, any relaxing of the current restrictions will be slow and gradual.

'This week or next week'

Last week, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the executive would publish a "pathway to recovery" this week, after a review of the restrictions.

It is not yet clear how much of that detail will be made available to the public.

On Monday, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme the executive would receive further updates from NI's medical experts, before deciding whether to remove any measures.

"It's important we approach this in a co-ordinated way and that we listen to the scientific advice," she said.

"If we are going to introduce easing of restrictions we also have to monitor those."

In other developments on Monday:

The leaders of Northern Ireland's four main Christian Churches say now is not the right time for a return to collective worship

Economy Minister Diane Dodds calls for more "national support" for the higher education sector

One of Northern Ireland's largest house builders, Hagan Homes, resumes work on eight of its sites

Reduced hot-desking and alternatives to social distancing where it is not possible, are among measures being considered to let workplaces reopen.

An announcement on phased lifting will hopefully be made "over this week or next week, predicated on the science", added the minister.

Questions have also been raised about whether the Northern Ireland Executive will follow a plan similar to the one drawn up by the Irish government.

It has set out a five-stage approach, running from 18 May to 10 August, to help the country reopen slowly.

'A la carte'

Alliance leader Naomi Long, Stormont's justice minister, said she had already suggested to executive colleagues that any plan for NI also needed to be phased.

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle's Breakfast show, she said she did not believe dates should be put against each stage.

"It has to be led by the level of transmission of the virus in the community, but you can say what life could look like, what you expect from the community and also means it leaves it open because you may need to go back a stage," she said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Naomi Long said there could not be an "a la carte" approach to lifting of lockdown restrictions

Mrs Long said while there would be co-ordination with the Republic of Ireland, there would need to be differences in Stormont's plan.

"I think we are likely to be emerging on a similar trajectory but much of the funding that supports people through this will come from London," she added.

"We have to be cognisant of that because we can't ask businesses here to stay closed if the funding to support them is drying up from London with no replacement.

"We have to factor that into planning whereas the south don't."

Stormont ministers recognise the lifting of any restrictions will not be without risk.

Mrs Long said she would not support moves that could lead to an "a la carte" easing of measures, which could prompt a bigger spread of the virus in Northern Ireland.

Last week, DUP Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots called for churches and garden centres to reopen on a controlled basis.

On Sunday, Department of Health figures recorded five further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland bringing the total up to 381.

In separate data, statistics agency Nisra recorded 393 deaths by 24 April.

This figure includes wider data based on the community and care homes.

Across the UK, there have been 28,131 reported deaths and 1,303 people have died in the Republic of Ireland.