Image copyright PA Media

Fraudsters stole from a pensioner's bank account after persuading him to leave a card and PIN on his doorstep due to the lockdown, a court has heard.

Police claimed he was targeted along with another 70 elderly people in a scam involving callers posing as detectives probing bogus crimes.

John Ward, 31, of Carrington Street, Belfast, appeared in court on charges connected to the investigation.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and blackmail.

It is alleged that, along with others, Mr Ward pretended to be from the police fraud squad when contacting an 82-year-old man in south Belfast last month.

The court heard that within an hour of the pensioner being contacted, he had left bank cards and details on his doorstep, to comply with social distancing because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The judge was then told that £820 was withdrawn from his accounts.

Mr Ward is also accused of being part of an attempt to blackmail a man in England, who has cerebral palsy, last year.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard this alleged victim made payments totalling £17,500 after he was told he would be exposed as a paedophile, with no basis for the claim.

Judge's caution

A detective from the PSNI's economic crime unit said a gang had been contacting vulnerable people, pretending to be from the police or utility companies, and urging them to move money from bank accounts to avoid being defrauded.

The judge heard that 71 attempts have been made by fraudsters to target pensioners since January.

Defence solicitor Diarmaid Kelly told the court his client was charged in relation to one of them and he could not understand how other cases were being linked to the charges against Mr Ward.

"The height of the prosecution case is that he withdrew money from various bank machines relating to this one complainant," he said.

District Judge George Conner cautioned the public to remain vigilant.

He said he could not "envisage any circumstances where people would need to leave a bank card on a front doorstep".

"People need to take greater care of their own details, to protect their own privacy," he added.

The defendant has been released on strict bail conditions, including a ban on accessing cash machines or the internet.