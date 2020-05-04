Two injured as scaffolding collapses in Belfast
- 4 May 2020
Two people have been taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed in Belfast.
It happened at Ascot Park in the east of the city on Monday morning.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it despatched two emergency crews and two hazardous area response team officers after a 999 call was received shortly after 09:45 BST.
The air ambulance also attended. Both patients were treated at the scene before being taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.