Fourteen people from the same County Antrim care home have died from covid-related symptoms, the BBC has learned.

The patients were residents of Glenabbey Manor in Glengormley.

However, as there is no clear breakdown of figures relating to deaths or confirmed cases in individual care homes, it is not clear whether Glenabbey is the worst affected in NI.

It has also emerged at least 109 homes are coping with the virus or flu-like symptoms.

However, official departmental figures say the figure is 70 as it reflects those homes where only deaths are registered.

Figures show that in the weeks up until 24 April, 58% of all deaths were reported to have taken place in care homes.

The Public Health Agency has said that from 16 March, they received reports of 125 acute respiratory outbreaks, 72 of which were confirmed to be Covid-19 cases.

In a statement to the BBC, Glenabbey Manor, which is owned by Runwood homes, confirmed that five residents who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died in the home.

'Sincere condolences'

It said another five died in hospital, while a further four men and women passed away either at home or in hospital, but were treated as suspected Covid-19 bereavements.

The company expressed their sincere condolences to the families and friends affected.

The BBC understands that at least 109 homes are now caring for vulnerable older people where coronavirus or flu-like symptoms have been detected and stated as present when a care home completes its daily form about virus activity.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for a rolling programme of testing, with the Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch, calling for universal testing of all care homes.