NI care homes 'priority in heat of Covid-19 battle'

Image caption The Department of Health has set aside £6.5m to target coronavirus in NI's care homes

Covid-19 testing for everyone living or working in NI's 484 care homes should be the top health priority, the commissioner for older people has said.

Eddie Lynch was speaking after 14 people from a Glengormley home died with Covid-19 related symptoms.

He said urgent help must go to care home staff and residents as they are most vulnerable.

The health department said extra funding is being used to tackle the virus in NI's care homes.

Mr Lynch said the scale of the pandemic - 40% of Covid-19 related deaths in NI have been linked to care homes - could have been predicted.

The BBC understands that at least 109 homes are now caring for vulnerable older people with coronavirus or flu-like symptoms which are logged each day in care homes' forms about virus activity.

"We're still very much in the heat of battle here," Mr Lynch told BBC NI's Talkback on Wednesday.

"This is a situation which is live but there are still steps that can be taken to better protect older people living in the care home community in Northern Ireland."

Image caption Northern Ireland's commisioner for older people Eddie Lynch says care homes must be top priority

He called for a universal programme of testing to be rolled out across Northern Ireland.

Mr Lynch said he met Health Minister Robin Swann last week.

"I understand there is more capacity in the system now and more capacity for testing coming this week" he said.

"My simple question is who is the top priority for testing.

"It has to be the most vulnerable in our society and that is people who are living in care homes now.

"The evidence is clear, the statistics that we see come out every Friday are harrowing and show us who are dying more than other group."

The staff working in homes also deserved such protection, he said.

Extended testing

The Department of Health has said it will "continue to consider every possible measure" to ensure care home staff and residents are safe.

"Everyone across the HSC has been working hard to do their best to protect our care homes," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said initiatives include "significantly extending the level of testing in care homes".

The department said "large quantities of PPE have been flowing to the independent sector from trusts for a number of weeks – around 2.5 millions items per week. All provided for free".

"Significant numbers of trust staff are also working in care homes, reflecting the strong partnership we have and we are constantly hearing positive feedback from care homes about the support they are being provided."