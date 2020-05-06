Image copyright Getty Images

A further 14 Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland have been recorded by the Department of Health.

It brings the department's total death toll, mostly comprised of hospital fatalities, to 418.

Three of the deaths happened in the past 24 hours.

The Department of health publishes daily figures, while a weekly report by the government statistics agency, Nisra, records all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate.

Up to 24 April, the Nisra statistics had recorded 393 Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland, with about 40% of them having taken place in care homes.

Northern Ireland's overall death toll will be higher when all deaths in the community are recorded.

The Department of Health's latest statistics, updated each day on its interactive dashboard, show that there are currently 699 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals.

In other developments on Wednesday:

There have been 3,934 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, with a further 53 positive cases confirmed since Tuesday.

The dashboard also shows that 24 patients are being treated in intensive care because they have Covid-19 or are suspected to have it.

Across the UK, there have been 29,502 deaths, while in the Republic of Ireland the death toll stands at 1,339.