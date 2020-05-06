Image copyright PSNI Image caption PSNI officers have been patrolling almost deserted streets during lockdown

Overall crime levels in Northern Ireland have dropped by one third during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to police statistics.

Most categories of offences are showing significant falls, with the one major exception being the number of murders.

The figures compare the five weeks which followed lockdown on 23 March with the same period last year.

There were 3,000 fewer offences reported during lockdown - a one third reduction on normal levels.

Sex offences, drug offences and robberies show some of the biggest differences - each down between 40-50%, according to the data from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The data reflects what the police have been saying during the Covid crisis.

The one stand-out exception is the number of murders.

There have been six killings in the lockdown period, compared to two for the corresponding weeks last year.

Half of these murders have been domestic incidents - the crime category which has given police the most cause for concern in recent times.