Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sean Kelly was convicted of murdering nine people in the October 1993 bombing at Frizzell's fish shop on Belfast's Shankill Road

Police have interviewed Sean Kelly, the man convicted of the 1993 IRA Shankill bombing, about an incident at a shopping centre, it is understood.

The incident, which was filmed and posted on social media, took place in north Belfast at the weekend.

Police said a 46-year-old man attended Musgrave Street police station by "prior arrangement" on Wednesday morning.

A report will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service.

The video was shared on social media platforms on Saturday.

Kelly was convicted of the 1993 IRA bombing of a Shankill Road fish shop in which nine civilians died. He was given nine life sentences for his role in the bombing.

However, he was released in July 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

On Sunday Justice Minister Naomi Long said she had referred the video to the PSNI.