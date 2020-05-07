Fourteen people in one care home in County Down have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, figures obtained by the BBC have shown.

In all, 39 residents at Ringdufferin Nursing Home in Killyleagh have been confirmed to have the virus.

The nursing home said that "from the outset" of the pandemic, it had put measures in place to protect residents and staff from the virus.

Some 40% of coronavirus-related deaths in NI have been linked to care homes.

A further four coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland were recorded by the health department on Thursday, bringing its total death toll, mostly comprising hospital fatalities, to 422.

NI's overall figure will be higher when all deaths in the community are recorded: Separate figures from statistics agency Nisra show there had been 393 Covid-19 related deaths by 24 April.

A fifth of homes affected

The home's management offered its "deepest sympathy" to families and friends of those who had died.

It said the positive cases were confirmed over several weeks, and that staff had followed the Covid-19 guidelines from health trust, the Public Health Agency and the care home regulator - the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

"All admissions received into the home were before any suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 were identified," said a statement from the home.

Staff had put in place social distancing, additional cleaning and the use provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) "well ahead of any patients demonstrating symptoms of the virus", added the statement.

The Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland said this week Covid-19 testing for everyone living and working in Northern Ireland's 484 care homes should be the top health priority.

More than a fifth of NI care homes - 110 - are now caring for vulnerable older people with coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, which are logged each day in care homes' forms about virus activity, the BBC understands.

The homes have a total of 16,000 beds, not all of which are occupied.