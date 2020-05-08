Image copyright Getty Images Image caption VE Day marked the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two

Commemorations in NI will take place later to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day.

Church bells will ring out, while both Belfast's City Hall and Enniskillen Castle are being illuminated to mark the anniversary.

The majority of commemorations, though, are taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Victory in Europe Day marks the day fighting against the Nazis came to an end.

The leaders of Northern Ireland's four main Christian churches have asked people to remember the "great cost of peace".

In a joint statement, the heads of the Church of Ireland, Methodist Church, Catholic and Presbyterian Churches said World War Two "had brought immense pain and suffering with millions of lives destroyed".

"We must not forget that VE Day was not a day of rejoicing for everyone" the church leaders said.

"For those who lost loved ones in the conflict it had more sombre undertones as they mourned the death of their nearest and dearest."

The statement was issued by Presbyterian Moderator Reverend William Henry, Catholic Primate of All-Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin, Church of Ireland Archbishop Reverend John McDowell, Methodist Church President Reverend Sam McGuffin and Reverend Ivan Patterson of the Irish Council of Churches.

The pandemic has changed how the end of fighting in Europe is being remembered.

In Belfast, planned events had included a concert at Belfast's St Anne's Cathedral and an afternoon tea for veterans in City Hall.

Organisers say events have moved online and are encouraging people to mark the occasion in their own homes.

"Belfast City Council wishes to recognise the service of veterans in the Second World War, particularly those who hailed from Belfast, and all those who contributed to the efforts in bringing about peace," a council spokesperson says.

A video message from 100-year-old World War Two veteran Teddy Dixon is to be broadcast on Belfast City Council's social media platforms.

Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle, has also recorded a VE Day message to be shared on Belfast City Council's Twitter.

Image caption Harry McMullan broadcasts for the BBC in Belfast on VE Day, 70 years ago

Enniskillen Castle will be lit in red by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council later. The council is also projecting two beams of light into the night sky over Enniskillen each night until Sunday to form a symbolic 'V' sign beacon of hope.

On Thursday evening, a World War Two siren was sounded during the 'clap for carers'.

Likewise in North Down, a World War Two siren will sound later to remember the dead, while in Londonderry the city's role during the war years is remembered in a new online collection being launched on the Tower Museum's website on Friday.

Mid and East Antrim Council is asking people to "join in the wartime spirit and decorate their homes - and themselves - in 1945 Garden Party style, all while following the public health rules on social distancing of course".

UK-wide events on Friday include a public sing-along of Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again, a song synonymous with World War Two.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Winston Churchill stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the Royal Family (with the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, on the left) on 8 May 1945

The Queen will commemorate the 75th anniversary with a televised address to the nation.

It will be broadcast on the BBC at 21:00 BST - the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.

Official commemorations begin at 11:00 with a national moment of remembrance and a two-minute silence.

The UK government had moved the traditional early May bank holiday from Monday to Friday 8 May to allow celebrations to take place.