Image copyright Samara Heisz/Getty Images

Five more people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland.

That brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths to 435, according to Department of Health figures.

They show the number of people with a positive laboratory completed test is now is now 4,119.

The total number of laboratory completed tests is 38,984. These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland.

The others are weekly statistics from Northern Ireland's Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Figures released by Northern Ireland's Statistics Agency (Nisra) on Friday showed there have been 516 coronavirus-related deaths recorded overall in NI - including 232 in care homes, and four in hospices.

Official statistics on Friday showed that, for a second week, there were more deaths in care homes (71) than hospitals (39).

Overall, there have been 232 care home deaths related to coronavirus.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has called for universal testing for Covid-19 across all of Northern Ireland's care homes immediately.

The UK-wide the death toll now currently stands at 31,587, while in the Republic of Ireland another 18 people have died, bringing the total there to 1,446, according to figures on Saturday.