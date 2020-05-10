Northern Ireland

Craigavon security alert under way

  • 10 May 2020
A security alert in Craigavon

Police are investigating a security alert in Craigavon in County Armagh.

The police said several homes have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Pinebank area on Sunday morning.

A section of Pinebank has been closed to traffic, and Army technical officers are at the scene.

Police have asked members of the public to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious to police immediately on 101.