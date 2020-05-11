Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The gun attack happened on Springhill Drive on Sunday night

A man has been shot in both legs in west Belfast, police have said.

The 23-year-old man was walking in Springhill Drive at about 22:30 BST on Sunday when he was approached by a man on a bicycle.

The cyclist ordered the victim to lie down before shooting him in the legs. The injured man was later taken to hospital.

Police described it as "a brutal attack for which there is no justification".

"Our health service colleagues have a big enough challenge on their hands as they continue protecting our community during the Covid-19 pandemic," a detective inspector said.

"The last thing they need is to deal with the aftermath of this senseless and barbaric shooting."