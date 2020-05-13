Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The first step includes changes to rules on exercise and allowing churches to open for private prayer

The decision to publish a plan for easing Northern Ireland's lockdown without a timetable is a mistake, some business groups have said.

A five-stage blueprint was published on Tuesday, but steps can only progress when key health criteria is met.

Governments in the Republic of Ireland and England have already set out plans that include a timeframe.

The NI Executive has ruled out targeted dates, arguing it could lead to false hope of lifting measures too soon.

Nothing will change immediately as the current lockdown is in place until at least 28 May, but ministers have said if evidence shows the transmission of the virus is kept as low as possible, it might be possible to move to the first phase sooner.

That first step would include changes to rules on exercise and churches being able to open for private prayer.

But there is no indication when later steps, which would allow retail, hospitality firms and services including hairdressers to reopen again, could be triggered.

A further nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported by Northern Ireland's Department of Health on Tuesday.

It brings its death toll, mostly comprising hospital fatalities, to 447 but the figure is likely to be higher when all fatalities in the community are recorded.

How have business leaders reacted?

While some of them have welcomed the plan, others said it did not go far enough.

"Saying off in the distance somewhere you will be open, without knowing if there is a lifeboat to take you there is a huge challenge," said Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster.

It is not just about businesses opening their doors again but also ensuring supply chains can cope, added Aodhán Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium.

Most shops, restaurants and pubs have closed their doors since the lockdown began in March

"Some stores need five or six days, but other stores need three or four weeks so that people who supply them are ready to go."

Owen Reidy of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) described the plan as a missed opportunity and urged the executive to "go back to the drawing board".

Joanne Stuart from the NI Tourism Alliance questioned the lack of a timetable, when similar plans outlined in the Republic of Ireland and England that include projected dates would still be led by science.

"None of that is set in stone either, but is good to have some sort of understanding of how long this is going to take," she added.

What has the executive said?

Ministers have defended their decision to reject a timetable, insisting it would provide flexibility depending on the spread of the virus.

Northern Ireland has its own powers to set and lift restrictions at different rates to the rest of the UK.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she recognised there would be disappointment at the lack of a timeframe, but said the executive would act to ensure the "maximum number of businesses survive".

Image copyright PA Media

An additional paper on economic recovery is due to be published by Economy Minister Diane Dodds next week.

Why does the R-rate matter when it comes to lifting lockdown?

The R-value - or reproduction number - is at the heart of the NI Executive's decision to extend the lockdown until at least 28 May.

R refers to the average number of people someone with Covid-19 is expected to infect after contracting the virus: the goal is to keep R under one.

Image copyright Samara Heisz/Getty Images

The most recent indication is that Northern Ireland's R-rate is sitting below one, at 0.79, but ministers say it must fall as low as possible before they will ease restrictions.

It is not clear what level the R-number should fall to in order for that to happen.

The Department of Health says the R number is calculated mostly on intensive care occupancy and hospital admissions, but that care home cases have essentially "no impact" on it.

While there may be a small number of nursing home cases who are admitted to hospital, very few are admitted to ICU based on appropriate clinical decision making, the department has said.

How will NI's plan tie into the Irish government's approach?

The Republic of Ireland will begin the first step of its five-phase plan from 18 May, with the final stage planned for 10 August.

It is hoped NI will reach the final stage of its plan before December, Arlene Foster has said.

Image copyright Derick Hudson Image caption Meetings will continue between executive ministers and the Irish government

There have been questions about how the two documents fit together, given the two jurisdictions share a 310-mile long border that many people usually cross each day for work or leisure.

The NI Executive's blueprint for recovery includes more detail on north-south collaboration to tackle the virus, after a memorandum of understanding formalising co-ordination between the two governments was signed last month.

While both governments will relax restrictions across the island on common principles, there may be times when there are "nuanced differences of approach" as a result of the circumstances in differing jurisdictions or of the timing of decision-making.

Executive ministers are expected to hold another meeting with their counterparts in Dublin later this week.