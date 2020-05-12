Coronavirus outbreak among staff at NI hospital

Image copyright Getty/Charles McQuillan

An outbreak of coronavirus has emerged among staff in a Northern Ireland hospital.

Since 1 April, 24 health workers have tested positive for the virus in two wards of Antrim Area Hospital in County Antrim.

Twelve of those cases have occurred in the last 12 days - since 1 May.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed the outbreak to BBC NI's Spotlight programme.

In a statement, the Trust said all the cases were among people working on two wards, C6 and C7, of the hospital.

It is understood that other members of staff are also self-isolating with symptoms.

Meanwhile, BBC News NI has learned that almost 200 NHS members of staff in the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust have tested positive for the virus.

The Trust has revealed that 188 members of staff, including those not working in hospitals, tested positive.

The Trust tested 2,996 individuals, including some family members of staff, who are not employed by them.

Earlier the Western Trust revealed that out of 1,209 staff tested so far, 127 had tested positive.

On Tuesday night, a Spotlight programme hears from frontline healthcare staff as they have worked under immense pressure, during the pandemic.

It features exclusive access to the intensive care unit at Altnagelvin Hospital, where critically ill Covid-19 patients are being treated.

Image copyright Getty Images

The programme also investigates alleged failures by the Department of Health (DoH) in NI to supply all healthcare workers with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), during the pandemic.

In a statement, the DH rejected claims there have not been sufficient supplies of PPE to protect all workers.

It said it had supplied PPE in substantial volumes to local health trusts, which prioritised areas of greatest need.

The BBC Spotlight programme, Inside the Pandemic is broadcast on Tuesday 12 May on BBC One NI at 22.45 BST.