Coronavirus: The five stages of NI's plan to ease lockdown
The Northern Ireland Executive has published a five-stage plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown.
Unlike plans announced in England and the Republic of Ireland, NI's blueprint - Pathway to Recovery - does not include a timetable.
Progression will depend on key health criteria being met.
The executive must review its coronavirus regulations every three weeks, with the next due by 28 May.
Step one
- Encouragement to those unable to work from home to return to work on a phased basis
- Large outdoor-based retail can open including garden centres, though associated cafes and restaurants can only offer takeaway or collection
- Groups of four to six people who do not share a household can meet outdoors maintaining social distancing. With the exception of people who are shielding, visits to immediate family allowed indoors where social distancing is possible
- Drive-through church services and churches open for private prayer, with appropriate social distancing and cleaning of shared contact hard surfaces
- Outdoor spaces and public sport amenities to open. For example, walking, running, cycling, some water activities, golf, tennis
- Drive-through cinemas can open
Step two
- Non-food retail can open where numbers are limited, with social distancing
- Groups of up to 10 can meet outdoors
- As demand increases on public transport within social distancing requirements, people encouraged to walk and cycle for short journeys where possible
- Resumption of, for example, team sports training on a non-contact basis in small groups
- Selected libraries reopen with restricted services
- Open-air museums reopen
Step three
- Phased return to office and on-site working subject to risk assessment. Work that can be done from home should still be done from home
- Schools expand provision for priority groups on a part-time basis, using a combination of in-school and remote learning
- Gatherings can accommodate up to 30 people while maintaining social distancing
- Resumption of, for example, team sports training on a non-contact basis
- Museums and galleries open
- Libraries open
- Concert and theatre rehearsals resume
Step four
- Other "contact" retail (hairdressers, fitness studios, tattoo and piercing parlours) can open subject to mitigations following risk assessment
- Schools expand provision to accommodate all pupils on part-time basis with combination of in-school and remote learning
- Reducing and staggering demand for public transport at peak times through continued home working and staggered start times for businesses
- Wider range of gatherings permitted including church services subject to social distancing and other suitable mitigations, such as cleaning of hard surfaces
- Resumption of competitive sport "behind closed doors" or with limitations on the number of spectators
- Leisure centres and other indoor leisure facilities open
- Outdoor concerts on restricted basis
Step five
- All able to return to work subject to mitigations. Remote working still strongly encouraged
- Hospitality retail (restaurants, cafes, pubs) can open subject to risk assessment, initially on a limited basis
- Expand early-year school provision to full-time basis
- Public transport operating full service but subject to ongoing risk assessment
- People can meet in extended groups subject to social distancing
- Resumption of close physical contact sports
- Return to competitive sport and full use of sporting facilities
- Spectators can attend live events on restricted basis
- Nightclubs, concerts open on a limited basis
